Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Qualys by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 54,672 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

