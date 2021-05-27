Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

