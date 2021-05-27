Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

