Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $255,000 in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

