Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,141 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

