Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $217,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

