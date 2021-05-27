Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Quantum stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,084. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $446.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Get Quantum alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.