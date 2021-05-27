Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 169 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.46. 17,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,151. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.