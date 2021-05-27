Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $155.63. 74,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

