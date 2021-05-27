Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.40.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.73. 100,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.