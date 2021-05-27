Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.61. 671,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,822. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

