Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

