QunQun (QUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $958,086.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $958,086.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00988470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.59 or 0.09675005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00092045 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

