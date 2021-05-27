Rabbit token One Day Trading Volume Tops $134,054.00 (RBT)

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Rabbit token has a total market capitalization of $273,331.35 and approximately $134,054.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rabbit token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rabbit token has traded down 74% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00356778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00837420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031894 BTC.

Rabbit token Coin Profile

Rabbit token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. Rabbit token’s official Twitter account is @RabbitPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Rabbit token

