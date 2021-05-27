RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.14

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 1112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

