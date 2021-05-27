Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,032,966 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 311,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Intel by 46.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 156,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.