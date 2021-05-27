Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 22,310 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 263,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

RTX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 49,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

