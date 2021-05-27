Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 75,638 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.79% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $244,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,323. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

