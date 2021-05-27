Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $135,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. 113,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,515,594. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

