Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $27.58 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,182 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of MKS Instruments worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,960. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

