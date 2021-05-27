Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $36.67 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.75. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.12 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

