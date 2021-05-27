Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $54.76 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $54,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.60. 16,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,348. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.