Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $90.16 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Skyworks Solutions worth $90,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,543. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.59 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.