Rajesh Vashist Sells 20,725 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

