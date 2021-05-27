Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Up 3.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.58. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

