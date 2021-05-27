RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.