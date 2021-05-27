Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 40,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BXP stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $116.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.