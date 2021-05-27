Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 40,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BXP stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $116.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

