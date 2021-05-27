Raymond James Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

WFG opened at C$92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.23. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.