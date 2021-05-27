Raymond James Upgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Strong-Buy

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. Cognex has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

