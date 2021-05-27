Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $95.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

