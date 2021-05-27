Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

