Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Science Applications International (SAIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Science Applications International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

4/1/2021 – Science Applications International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science Applications' fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results hurt from lower volumes in the supply chain. Reduced FAA training service revenues and profit recovery on ready-state labor hurt the top line. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year. However, the company is benefiting from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive.”

3/30/2021 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. 798,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,730. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

