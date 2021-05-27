Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading Up 0.4%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.25. Approximately 1,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

