Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.36

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $36.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 338,122 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

