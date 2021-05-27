Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.33

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $19,019,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,142,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

