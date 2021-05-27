Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 365.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RQHTF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 922.49% and a negative net margin of 738.12%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

