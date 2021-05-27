Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY remained flat at $$21.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

