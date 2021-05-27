RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $189.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $153.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

