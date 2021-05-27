Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 122,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 158,428 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.