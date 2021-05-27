Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) recently:
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50.
- 4/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
TSE:RUS opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.06.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,382,465 in the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.