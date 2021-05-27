Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) recently:

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00.

5/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50.

4/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

TSE:RUS opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.06.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,382,465 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

