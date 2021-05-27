Reviewing Canoo (GOEV) & Its Rivals

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Canoo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -5.68 Canoo Competitors $4.90 billion -$59.51 million -57.21

Canoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 575 2312 2725 75 2.40

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -17.68% 0.94% -0.47%

Summary

Canoo rivals beat Canoo on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

