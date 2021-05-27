Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 4.9%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,190,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,891,548 shares of company stock worth $120,912,028. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 770.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 203,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

