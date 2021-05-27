REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%.

NYSE REX traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443. The company has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Earnings History for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.