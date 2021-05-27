REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%.

NYSE REX traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443. The company has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

