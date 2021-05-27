Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RZLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RZLT opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $14,533,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

