Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of American Financial Group worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

