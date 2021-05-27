Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.72 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

