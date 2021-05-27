Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.39 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Insiders have sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,715 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

