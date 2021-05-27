Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.26 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $6,601,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.