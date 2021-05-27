Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.41.

NYSE RNG opened at $260.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.07. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

