Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,649 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.44 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

